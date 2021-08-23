ISLAMABAD: On the appeal of the convicted accused in the MQM’s Dr Imran Farooq murder case on Monday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned the hearing for two days.

According to a private news channel, the culprits were convicted by a trial court and they submitted a petition against it in the IHC.

A division bench of the IHC comprising of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq heard the appeal of the convicted culprits.

Lawyers of the convicted Moazzam Ali, Khalid Shamim and Mohsin Ali appeared in court and demanded two days of relief to prepare the case. The court accepted the plea of the accused lawyers and the hearing of the case was adjourned till August 25, 2021.

Imran, 50y, was one of the key leaders of the banned MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) and killed in London on September 16, 2010, during his self-imposed exile from Pakistan.

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has verdict a sentence of life time imprisonment the three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali who were members of the same party.

All three accused were also fined Rs1 million each to pay Dr Imran Farooq’s family.