KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), after discussion with the Pakistan Peoples Party, has decided to join the standing committees of the Sindh Assembly (PPP).

After four years, the MQM will join the standing committees, and it is expected that four panels will be given to it to chair.

Due to the MQM’s association with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party has previously been barred from serving on any standing committees of the Sindh Assembly (PTI).

Even in the Public Accounts Committees of the Sindh Assembly, opposition parties are not represented.