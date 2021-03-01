KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided against accepting the PPP’s offer for the Senate elections and announced to support PTI and GDA candidates in the polls, quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the consultation within the party, the MQM-P would support PTI candidate in Sindh on a technocrat seat while it would be supported on the seat reserved for women in exchange.

Giving reason to reject the PPP offer, the MQM-P sources said that the masses would not forgive them if they supported the ruling party in the Sindh province. “We only want our just right in jobs and correct counting of the people in the urban areas of the province,” they said.

Later former Mayor Karachi and MQM-P’s Senior Deputy Convener Waseem Akhtar confirmed the decision and said that they had further conveyed the party’s decision to the PPP.

Yesterday, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged MQM-P to join the opposition’s alliance. He made the offer three days before the Senate elections.

Let us raise the voice for the rights of Karachi together, he added. The PPP leader said that MQM-P should fight against the government by becoming a part of PDM.

Bilawal said that they will give a ‘surprise’ to the government in the upcoming Senate elections.