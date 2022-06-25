An MQM team met with PM Shehbaz Sharif during his day-long visit to Karachi on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction with the PML-N, of which the premier was the president, for not upholding their agreement.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM’s convener, was in charge of the trip along with Aminul Haque, the federal IT minister, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, and Wasim Akhtar. Before he left for Nawabshah, he met the prime minister at the Faisal Base.

Along with Karachi development initiatives, it also included the appointment of a new governor for Sindh alongside PM Shehbaz.

The prime minister informed the group that the government was addressing Pakistan’s current economic problems and that the development of the nation depended on the improvement of Karachi. He also let them know that he was paying attention to every problem.

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique accompanied the premier. Following the meeting, PM Shehbaz departed for Nawabshah to send his condolences to former President and PPP Co-Chair Asif Ali Zardari on the passing of his mother.

Earlier, the prime minister said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence and wanted to promote friendly relations with other countries as it did not harbor any designs against anyone while speaking at a passing out parade for the 117th midshipman and 25th short service commission course at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

He did, however, emphasize that Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

The prime minister declared that the entire country was proud of its armed forces for maintaining a constant vigil to thwart the plans of the enemy and making significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The prime minister praised the Pakistan Navy’s commitment and noted its history of bravery and professionalism. The newly-commissioned cadets, he hoped, would help to cement that heritage even further.