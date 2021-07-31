LAHORE: A court in Lahore on Saturday sent member of ‘estranged’ Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s (JKT) group and Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Nazir Ahmad Chohan to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdur Rehman heard the case.

Earlier, Chohan was brought to the district courts in tight security.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prayed to the court to grant an extension in the physical remand of the MPA. The court, however, reserved its ruling regarding granting the physical remand to the provincial lawmaker.

The FIA has also shut down the social media account of Nazir Chohan.

Member of the JKT group had been arrested again on July 28, only a day after he secured his release on bail after having been arrested in connection with questioning the faith of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar.

Chohan was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime in Lahore.

Earlier on the day, FIA had also nominated two more persons Javed Butt and Wasim Raja in the case registered against Chohan on the complaint of SAPM Akbar.

As per the FIR, Butt and Raja are journalists who are active on social media.

It further reads that Chohan, a member of the JKT group, had made a hate speech against Akbar by questioning his religious beliefs, and that later an inquiry by the FIA proved that Chohan had levelled false allegations.