Naila Kiani began her journey for the K2 expedition on Friday but without her mentor the late Ali Raza Sadpara, who believed in her prowess and told her she can conquer the world’s second-highest mountain. Naila Kiani nearly a year ago broke a record by becoming the first Pakistani woman to have conquered an 8,000m, Gasherbrum-II, in Pakistan.

The first peak she ever climbed was 8,035m G2, and that too just seven months after giving birth, which made her narrative even more intriguing. Before coming here to take on the new task, the Dubai-based climber, who works as a banker, revealed over the phone that “my daughter was seven and a half months old when I summited Gasherbrum-II.”

Naila will be joined by accomplished Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and Suhail Sakhi, who were with her when she summited G2 with the late Ali Raza Sadpara when she departs for Skardu on Saturday following the team briefing on Friday. The same G2 team will travel to K2, Naila said. We have chosen to honor Ali Raza Chacha with this journey.