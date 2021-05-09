KASUR: The Motorway Police have Sunday thwarted a kidnap bid of a minor boy who was being transported via M3 near Pattoki and arrested a woman who is allegedly behind the abduction. The police recovered the child during a snap checking exercise and held the alleged kidnapper, one Maryam Bibi, confirmed Motorway Police spokesperson.

According to the details, mother of the victim kid had brought her to District Headquarter Hospital of Sahewal but when the imposter hospital staff took the kid inside he never returned.

After waiting a while for their kid to return, the bereaved family lodged the case in the local Farid Town police station.

Following the police complaint, the district authorities informed the motorway police to begin checking exercise which resulted in kid’s recovery. Separately earlier this week, a Motorway police official was run over by a car near Peshawar toll plaza after the police officer asked the driver to pull over.

The CCTV footage available with ARY News shows that the Motorway policeman asked the driver to stop his car while the man kept racing the vehicle and ran away by hitting him.