World Breastfeeding Week occurs annually from August 1 to August 7, and today marks the final day of this significant campaign. The purpose of this week is to emphasize the importance of mother’s milk for the child, its numerous benefits, and the critical aspect of maternal and child health.

Undoubtedly, mother’s milk serves as the first complete and nutritious food for newborns, like a gift from above. Despite the availability of colorful tin-packaged ‘formula milk’ it cannot replace the invaluable nourishment provided by breastfeeding, making it crucial for newborns.

This commemorative week is also observed in Pakistan. However, the situation goes beyond the celebration itself, as it is closely linked to the multitude of challenges faced by women in the country, including maternal nutrition. It’s important to understand that a considerable number of disadvantaged and impoverished mothers desire to breastfeed their children, but are unable to do so due to their own health struggles. These mothers lack access to sufficient meals, face malnourishment, and suffer from ailments. They endure abuse, both physical and sexual, along with psychological trauma, desperately awaiting justice that often seems elusive.

Moreover, underprivileged mothers also suffer from various diseases, including malnutrition, while struggling with limited access to adequate healthcare facilities due to corruption in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the scarcity of quality food exacerbates the situation, with basic necessities like flour, ghee, and oil being adulterated, and access to fresh vegetables, meat, fruits, and dry fruits becoming a distant dream for the poor.

The plight of disadvantaged mothers is vast and complex, and though numerous issues surround them, empowering them could be the key to solving these problems. Addressing corruption is essential to eradicating poverty while ensuring access to good food, clean water, and proper sanitation becomes a basic right for every citizen. The provision of justice is crucial to ending injustices faced by these mothers. Only when women are granted their rights and live in a healthy and happy environment can they offer their newborns the love and care of Sheer-i-maadar (nourishing milk of the mother).