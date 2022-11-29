On Tuesday, Mehmooda Bashir Khanum, the mother of renowned Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari, passed away.

Prior to this, the Neeli Dhoop actor pleaded with fans to pray for her sick mother, admitting that it was painful to witness her in this state.

The actor recently sent a message on Instagram in which he said, “My beautiful mother mehmooda khanam just left us..went through a long hard period on bed..she will meet my darling sister sumbul…alvida mere piaree ammi jan… (sic)”.

After a protracted struggle with the coronavirus, Sumbul Shahid, Bushra’s sister, also lost away last year.

Bushra Ansari acknowledged that they never told Sumbal’s mother that she had passed away, instead telling her that Sumbal had left for San Francisco and that no further aircraft would be arriving due to the pandemic. In her order, Bushra mentioned that she occasionally impersonates Sumbal on the phone to calm her mother.