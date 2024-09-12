A woman and her two children lost their lives drowning in a water tank in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that the dead bodies have been shifted to hospital.

The dead have been identified as 35-year Shayla Ali Nawaz, 5-year Yusra and 3-year Rohab.

Rescue informed that the matter has been being investigated.

Earlier, truck and car collision in Karachi’s Defence phase 8 Saba Avenue killed a person.

According to rescue sources, various individuals have been injured in the accident.

Dead boy and injured have been shifted to hospital.