A woman and her two children lost their lives drowning in a water tank in Karachi.
Rescue sources said that the dead bodies have been shifted to hospital.
The dead have been identified as 35-year Shayla Ali Nawaz, 5-year Yusra and 3-year Rohab.
Rescue informed that the matter has been being investigated.
Earlier, truck and car collision in Karachi’s Defence phase 8 Saba Avenue killed a person.
According to rescue sources, various individuals have been injured in the accident.
Dead boy and injured have been shifted to hospital.
