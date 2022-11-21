ISLAMABAD: For the next twelve hours, most of the country may expect mainly cold and dry weather. However, plain portions of Punjab and Sindh are likely to experience fog in the early morning hours.

Several prominent cities’ temperatures this morning:

Islamabad and Murree have an average temperature of eight degrees Celsius, Lahore of fourteen, Karachi of twenty, Peshawar of ten, Quetta of three, Gilgit of two, and Muzaffarabad of six.

The Met Office predicts cold, dry weather for Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla as well as cold, dry conditions with some morning shallow fog in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Today’s morning temperature was:

It was two degrees Celsius in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla, nine in Jammu, eight degrees below zero in Leh, four in Pulwama, and one in Shopian.