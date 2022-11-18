ISLAMABAD: The majority of the nation is predicted to experience cold, dry weather over the next twelve hours.However, during the morning hours, fog is likely to form over a few Punjabi plains.

Several prominent cities’ temperatures this morning:

Islamabad, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad have temperatures of seven degrees Celsius, Murree of six, Lahore of fourteen, Karachi of twenty-one, Peshawar of eleven, and Quetta of four.

The Met Office predicts cold and dry weather for Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramula, Jammu, Anantnag, Shopian, and Leh in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

Two degrees Celsius were recorded in Srinagar and Baramula, eleven in Jammu, eight in Leh, one in Pulwama and Shopian, and zero in Anantnag.