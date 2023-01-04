The majority of the country is expected to see chilly, dry weather on Wednesday, while the upper regions and north Balochistan will experience extremely cold temperatures.

In the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh, dense fog is likely to develop.

The Pothohar region is predicted to experience frost in the morning.

M2 has been made public now that the fog has cleared and vision has improved.

Met Office predicts very chilly and dry weather for Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.