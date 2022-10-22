ISLAMABAD: The majority of the country is expected to see mostly dry weather during the next twelve hours, with colder temperatures in hilly regions.

Temperatures in a few significant cities this morning:

Islamabad is 11 degrees Celsius, Murree is 10, Lahore is 17, Karachi is 24, Peshawar is 14, Quetta is 8, Gilgit is 5, and Muzaffarabad is 12 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office predicts partly cloudy and cold weather for Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh, and Barmula in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

Four degrees Celsius in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian; fourteen degrees in Jammu; two degrees in Leh; five degrees in Anantnag; and three degrees in Baramula.