The majority of the country is expected to have chilly, dry weather on Friday, according to the Meteorological Office in Lahore, although severe cold weather is expected in the Northern Areas and north Balochistan.

The Met Office predicts that upper Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will continue to see dense fog, while isolated locations in Pothohar and Kashmir will likely experience morning frost.

Balochistan’s top and central regions will experience intense cold.

Additionally blanketed in deep fog, Toba Tek Singh, Allahabad, and Behelwal have poor visibility and chaotic traffic patterns.

The Met Office predicts very chilly and dry weather for Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama, and Barmula in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).