ISLAMABAD: The majority of the country should experience mostly dry weather during the next twelve hours, while the south should experience hot weather.

However, isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and its surrounding hilly areas are expected to experience light rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

Temperatures in a few significant cities this morning:

Lahore and Karachi were twenty degrees warmer than Islamabad, which was sixteen. Peshawar had a temperature of 19, Quetta of 5, Gilgit of 9, Murree of 13, and Muzaffarabad of 14.

The Met Office predicts overcast weather with a risk of rain and thunderstorms in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, and Baramula and partly cloudy weather in Jammu, Anantnag, and Shopian in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

The temperature was eleven degrees centigrade in Srinagar, eleven in Anantnag, ten in Pulwama and Baramula, nineteen in Jammu, three in Leh, and nine in Shopian.