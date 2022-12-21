The FIFA World Cup 2022 championship game will go down in history as one of the most spectacular contests ever. It not only resulted in Argentina’s third victory, but it also saw Lionel Messi finally lift the prized trophy, which was the only thing lacking from his illustrious sporting career.

The world could not be happier for Messi as he celebrates and literally sleeps with his golden trophy. With 68 million likes and growing, his Instagram post of the final’s spectacular winning moments shattered all prior records and took the top spot for sportsperson’s most liked social media post.

People are also praising him in the comments section for being the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

In Messi’s post, he and his teammates can be seen celebrating the historic event that took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium on Sunday. He tagged the picture with the comment, “Champions of the world!” and expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who helped him along the way.

Additionally, it beat the previous record set by a picture of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess that was framed with both football legends. A clothes brand used the message as part of a promotional campaign.

Argentina’s incredible run in Qatar was driven by the 35-year-old football player, who scored two goals in the championship match as his country defeated France 4-2 on penalties. Messi’s path to success, however, was not an easy one as Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener by a score of 1-2.

The loss, though, did not deter them. With seven goals and three assists, Messi concluded the World Cup one goal behind Kylian Mbappe, who had the most goals overall. In addition, he received the Golden Ball for his magnificent performance.