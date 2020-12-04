ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri to stay in touch with the Ulema and the National Command and Operations Centre as Pakistan continues to fight the second wave of the coronavirus.

Qadri called on the premier in Islamabad on Friday.

It was agreed that mosques cannot be closed, but the implementation of coronavirus SOPs must be emphasised.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs should ensure the provision of indicators of the spread of corona to the Ulema, PM Imran told Qadri in the meeting.

He also spoke about the possibility of including implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures in sermons.

