LAHORE – Mosques all over the country have made arrangements for Aitkaf ahead of the last 10 days of Ramazan.The Punjab Auqaf Department has issued the list of those who will observe Aitkaf in Lahore’s Data Darbar mosque. Officials have displayed list on shrine premises.

Sheikh Jameel, the shrine administrator, said the names of 1,600 people had been finalised after clearance by Special Branch.Four sectors – each having 102 cabins – have been arranged for the Aitkaf observers, he added.

Other mosques in the city also have made arrangements for special prayers and observance of Aitkaf.

In Islamabad, Faisal Mosque and other mosques are all set to welcome the faithful desirous of observing Aitkaf.More than 600 people are expected to sit in Faisal Mosque. The administration says no money will be charged from any participant this year as well.