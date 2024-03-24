The horrific terrorist attack that took place on Friday night at a concert hall close to Moscow should serve as a warning to the world community about the threat that the Khorasan chapter of the self-declared Islamic State poses to international security.

Even though the “original” IS may have lost most of its battles in Syria and Iraq, IS-K is demonstrating that it is a “worthy” heir to the violent history of its parent group.

IS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack in Moscow, which killed over 140 people. According to Russian officials, multiple suspects, including some of the attackers, have been captured. Ukraine has refuted claims made by Russian intelligence agencies that the perpetrators are connected to the country.

Thought to be based in Afghanistan, IS-K has been gradually increasing its visibility. It has carried out multiple attacks in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. It bombed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s memorial service in Kerman in January, killing a large number of people.

The terrorist organization appears to be broadening its geographic reach with the attack in Moscow. In previous decades, Russia had to deal with militancy motivated by religion, particularly in Dagestan and Chechnya. Vladimir Putin’s forces intervened more recently to shift the balance of power in favor of Syrian forces combating jihadists as well as their political rivals.Furthermore, during the Syrian civil war, thousands of Russian jihadists, including Chechens, fought against Bashar al-Assad’s government. These militants, fighting under the IS-K banner, may have chosen to move their battle to Russia itself in order to exact revenge now that the Syrian front is mainly quiet.

In order to accomplish this, the international community will need to work closely with the Afghan Taliban, who are opposed by IS-K. Afghanistan and its neighboring states, especially Pakistan, should be at the vanguard of the war against the Khorasan faction because they are the most susceptible to the deadly incursions of IS-K. In order to neutralize and contain the regional threat, Iran, China, and Russia should also be involved.Furthermore, the Taliban must realize that allowing terrorists, including TTP terrorists, to operate on their territory will endanger both the security of their own nation and the security of the larger region. Foreign governments should support the de facto Afghan regime in its fight against IS-K, TTP, and other terrorist organizations by providing counterterrorism assistance.

Pakistan has emphasized the importance of teamwork. Additionally, more research is required to examine Moscow’s assertions of official support for IS-K. It goes without saying that to support such ruthless actors would be a monumental mistake.

By arming and funding extremists opposed to Assad in Syria, certain foreign actors committed similar errors. Such questionable tactics ought not to be used again.