Russia said late Tuesday that the UN Secretariat has 90 days to normalize Russian agricultural exports, reacting to statements by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Moscow’s suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative a day earlier.

“According to Paragraph 6 of the Memorandum, the agreement ‘will be in effect for 3 years,’ and if one of the parties (Russia and the UN) intends to terminate its implementation, it must notify three months in advance. Thus, the UN Secretariat still has a whole 90 days to continue its work on the normalization of Russian agricultural exports,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the 90 days are those quoted by Guterres in his statement, during which the UN Secretary-General “planned to restore access to the SWIFT system for the ‘subsidiary’ or affiliated structure of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank).”

It further said that Russia sees “no alternatives to the direct reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, neither through a marginal channel with JPMorgan, nor within a theoretical platform with Citi and Afreximbank, nor with the options of branches and subsidiaries.”

“The UN Secretariat did not even find words of condolence in connection with this,” it added.

At least two people were killed and a child was severely injured in a blast early Monday at the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of being behind the attack, while Ukrainian officials have neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.