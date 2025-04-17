BAHAWALPUR :The bodies of eight Pakistanis, killed in Iran last week, arrive at the Bahawalpur Airport on a special airplane in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported.A military plane brought back the corpses to be buried in their ancestral town. Eight Pakistanis were killed in the Mehrestan area of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan.

Those killed in the shooting incident in Iran include Danish, Dilshad, Jafar, Nasir, Naeem, Mohammad Khalid and Mohammad Jamshed.

Meanwhile, Iran has assured full cooperation in bringing to justice the perpetrators responsible for the deaths of eight Pakistani citizens and in repatriating the victims’ mortal remains.Deputy Prime Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who gave this assurance, while offering condolences on the tragic death of eight Pakistanis in Iran.