KARACHI: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation & Narcotics Control Department and Parliament Affairs & Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla to review collection of property tax.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Raja Khurram Shehzad, Director Generals Munir Ahmed Zardari, Haji Saleem Bhutto, Director Taxes Samina Bhutto and other officers.

The meeting was informed that a total of Rs. 255.216 million property tax was collected from July 2021 to August.

According to the details, property tax of Rs 231.305 million was collected from Karachi and Rs 12.978 million from Hyderabad. Rs 5.241 million was collected from Sukkur, Rs 1.425 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 1.838 million from Larkana and Rs 1.429 million from Mirpur Khas. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and & Parliamentary Affairs & Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla requested the property tax defaulters to pay their taxes immediately to avoid any untoward situation. Five percent tax relief will be given to property tax payers by September 30.

He further said that computerized challans have been issued for property tax. In case of non-receipt of challans, contact the concerned Excise and Taxation Office.

He said that special teams should be formed for the collection of property tax and the officers should make a comprehensive plan for the collection of property tax.