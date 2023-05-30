London: More than 5,000 new species of organisms have been discovered in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a deep area of ​​the Pacific Ocean.

The 6 million square kilometer Clarion Clipperton Zone between Hawaii and Mexico is an area of ​​the ocean floor where future mining is expected.

According to the researchers, they discovered 5,578 new species of life in this region, 92 percent of which are completely new to science.

According to study lead author Muriel Ribon, 438 species are known from this region, but there are 5,142 unnamed species that have informal names.

He said that details about these creatures are not available which means that their species is known but their sub-species cannot be identified.

Most of the organisms identified were invertebrate crustaceans such as arthropods, shrimps, and crabs, while others included annelids and the Nematoda group of turtles.