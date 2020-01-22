More than 300 ghost employees revealed in Sharif Group of Industries

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) revealed more than 300 ghost employees in Sharif group of industries.

According to details, NAB in its investigations against Sharif family revealed that companies of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz paid salaries to ghost employees for tax evasion.

NAB report reveals that ghost employees were detected in anonymous companies of Shalman and Hamza. Companies include Good Nature, Unisteel, Waqar Trading and Maqsood and company.

Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz submitted false data regarding companies to FBR and other institutions.