OTTAWA: Canada is considered an easy destination for foreign students, workers and tourists in the world, but recent data has revealed that more than 2.36 million visa applications have been rejected and the reasons for this have also been explained.

According to a BBC report, the Canadian government has introduced changes to immigration policy, which will result in a large reduction in the number of immigrants.

According to data released by Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), 2.36 million temporary applications were rejected in 2024.

According to media reports, the rate of rejection of visa applications in Canada has unexpectedly increased to 50%, which is a big increase from 35% last year, which has affected visitors, students and people coming from all over the world for employment.

In this regard, it was reported that the government has introduced a change in immigration policy to reduce the country’s temporary resident population from 6.5% to 5% by 2026 as the government is concerned about the growing population and lack of resources.

As a result of this policy of the Canadian government, visitor visa candidates have faced strict scrutiny and 1.95 million applications have been rejected, which is a rate of 54%.

Similarly, visa aspirants for education have suffered a major setback and 52% of student applications have been rejected, in this regard, a strict strategy has been adopted for eligibility, including a crackdown on financial capability and fraudulent applicants.

Canada’s new immigration policy has a low rejection rate for people applying for work, but 22% of applications have been rejected, which shows that the demand of the labor market has been balanced with immigration control.

According to media reports, this policy will face challenges as well as benefits for Canada.

According to reports, the government adopted this policy to stop the rapid growth of the country’s population, change the international student program, discourage those who stay longer than the prescribed period on visit visas, and keep work permits under control, and a record number of visa applications were canceled.

It was further reported that the decrease in the demand for housing from temporary citizens will reduce the pressure on the health system, but it will cause losses for industries that rely on foreign labor.

Canada earns more than 22 billion Canadian dollars annually from foreign students, and it is feared that the decrease in international students will also reduce capital, and sectors such as health and construction will also suffer from labor shortages.

The report said that Canada has developed an immigration strategy for 2025-2027, but long-term policy remains uncert