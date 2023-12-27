In the last 24 hours, the Israeli army carried out more than 100 attacks on the residential areas of Gaza, killing more than 240 Palestinians.

According to Arab media, the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent, a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, was also bombed.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the Palestinian resistance continued to retaliate, the Israeli army confirmed the death of 2 more soldiers.

Internet and communication services were again suspended in Gaza, while the Israeli military offensive continued in the West Bank.

Eight more Palestinians were martyred in the brutal operations of the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, while 55 Palestinians, including Palestinian politician Khaleda Jarrar, were arrested.

More than 6 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds were injured in an Israeli drone attack on the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

On the other hand, during the speech of the Israeli Prime Minister in the Parliament, the families of the hostages protested and demanded the immediate release of the hostages.

It should be noted that since October 7, more than 20 thousand 977 Palestinians have been martyred, while 54 thousand 536 people have been injured due to the brutal Israeli bombardment. More than half of the martyrs and injured are women and children.

310 medical personnel and 100 journalists have been martyred in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, while 35 civil defense personnel have also lost their lives.

On the other hand, another incident of humiliating treatment of the Palestinians by the Israeli army has come to light. Children and adults were lined up in the stadium naked by the Israeli army.