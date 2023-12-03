Israel’s barbaric operations in Gaza continue, and their scope has been extended to the southern parts that are considered safe. During these 58-day operations, more than 16,000 Palestinians have been martyred, while thousands have been injured.

Thousands of homes have also been destroyed by Israeli aggression, but ancient cultural sites in the region have also been severely damaged.

The region has been a center of trade and culture since ancient times under Egypt, Greece, Rome, Byzantine and Muslim states.

Israeli terrorism is on the rise in Gaza, more than 700 Palestinians have been martyred in 24 hours, and the number has exceeded 16 thousand.

According to Heritage for Peace, more than 100 cultural centers in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed since October 7.

Among them are the historic Omari Mosque of Palestine, while the world’s third oldest Church of Saint Porphyrius, 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery, Rafah Museum, and other ancient cultural sites were destroyed by Israeli bombing.

Antiquities, historical sites, museums, and libraries must be protected, the report said.

Isber Sabrine, president of Heritage for Peace, said that if Gaza’s culture was destroyed, it would be a great loss to the identity of Gazans.

He added that our organization will continue to survey and monitor the condition of Gaza’s cultural centers.

He said that the people of Gaza have the right to preserve their historic culture, which is very important to the land.

Under the 1954 Hague Agreement, the Palestinians and Israel agreed to preserve these sites during the war.

These places were damaged in Israeli attacks in the past, but the destruction that has happened now is unprecedented.

The United Nations organization UNESCO has expressed concern over the loss of cultural history and asked the parties to implement international laws.