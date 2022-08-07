GILGIT: According to German writer and tour guide Michael Beek, unplanned tourism operations on some of Gilgit Baltistan’s tallest mountains pose a major risk of environmental deterioration.

Over the past forty years, Mr. Beek has frequented these mountains and has also written a travel guide called “Pakistan.” He recently hiked to Nanga Parbat (8,126 metres), and after returning, he posted on his Facebook page about the environmental damage brought on by unchecked development.”I have just returned for Nanga Parbat, the peak that has occupied my life since 1981,” he wrote in the post.

A beautiful natural wonderland, the likes of which are uncommon on our world. I am familiar with every valley side, every pass, and numerous mountain farmers without whose assistance the visitors could not complete a walk.

“I have frequently gone around in this peak and been delighted,” he continuedFairy Meadows currently has 25 hotels, and the number of people there that the calm is broken.

With their phones in hand, people who are unable to walk are brought up on horseback, occasionally or more 600 in one day. The route is littered with plastic debris, and nobody seems to care that drinking bottles are being carelessly dumped into the Rakhiot River. It depresses me.

A route heading to Biji (Herrligkoffer camp), in the interim, in Rupal Valley, where the wealthy drive up in their large off-road vehicles to disperse their trash. Plastic waste is everywhere, and the springtime river is no exception.