Communal and ethnic violence is on the rise in Modi’s India. The latest victims were from a Christian ethnic group in the northeastern state of Manipur.

After a devastating video showing two women from a Christian ethnic group in Manipur being stripped naked and paraded around by a mob quickly went viral, it raised a storm.

According to reports from an indigenous rights group, the women, later on, were gang raped in an adjacent field. The incident occurred around May 4 but went unreported for nearly three months.

Once violence erupted, the Indian government suspended local access to the internet. The Indian government’s handling of a horrible rape case has profoundly shaken Indian society.

One of the two rape victims accused the police of handing them over to the mob. The woman also said that the father and the brother of the younger victim were killed trying to save them.

Since the video went viral, reports of more cases of rape and murder have begun to emerge and the details are horrifying.

Modi attempted to divert attention from the atrocity by pointing to examples of violence in provinces run by the opposition. His evasion of responsibility and brazen remarks have outraged India.

There is a well-established record of majoritarian groups using sexual violence as a weapon in ethnic and communal conflict, and the state has usually looked the other way.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar, has been the site of ethnic strife for years, but violence has spiked recently.

The predominantly Christian Kuki tribe and the majority Hindu Meitei have engaged in violent clashes that have led to several churches being burned down. Almost 60, 000 people were displaced and more than 150 dead.

What shames India is Modi. Hindu nationalism has a long and savage history of mass mob murder and violence. Shame on Biden for rolling out the red carpet for the psychopathic criminal Modi.

Has the US shown outrage against the event? Where is its devotion to Christianity? Its politics has outmaneuvered its so-called philosophy.

Some time back, two prominent officials rallied in support of six Hindu men convicted for the brutal rape and murder of an 8-year-old Muslim girl in Kashmir on the premises of a temple. How do we all combat such evil, around the world today? We need to support these unfortunate women.

Who can forget that Modi was behind the Gujrat massacre and was called the butcher of Gujrat? He was refused a visa to enter the USA. Now US governments host him because they need Indian support against China.

US State Department spokesperson expressed concern over the ruthless and dreadful occurrence and presented fellow feelings to the victims, but did not censure the state or the Union government for allowing hundreds of such cases of systemic abuse of ethnic-religious minority’s human rights.

Evidently, Washington and European governments are ignoring atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities in the BJP-ruled states as they pursue their economic and strategic interests with India.

In order to win power Modi cannot lag behind in getting the core fanatic segment of the Hindu vote bank. He can destroy churches or call locals foreigners. Nothing will change as Modi puts self-interest ahead of everything else.

The caste system and religious separation say it all today. Some people are considered dirt others royalty. Hate and extreme entitlement rule in India. Countless have been killed, churches burnt down, and thousands displaced in the violence that broke out in the BJP-ruled state.

Indian opposition parties are sharpening their lines of attack on Narendra Modi’s government ahead of next year’s general election. The opposition is using the Manipur issue as a stick to beat Modi in elections.