By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zafar Ali Shah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that the Constitution is not being followed in the country. The President of the State of Pakistan is also the Supreme Commander. In the constitution, the state must ensure the election 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies. The Chief Election Commissioner refused to meet the President twice. The Election Commission is required by the president’s order to schedule the elections within seven days. In the last budget, money was kept for elections. Those who play with the constitution should be put in jail, and PDM wants to impose martial law in the country. While Senator Hidayatullah said that there is no chance of martial law.

Similarly, former President Supreme Court Bar Amanullah Kunrani participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that Parvez Elahi said 99% of the members of the assembly were not in favour of the dissolution of the assembly. The President is bound by Article 48. Under Article 48, the President is obliged to consult the Prime Minister. According to the Eighteenth Amendment, the president and governor have no powers. The country’s economic conditions are demanding an emergency. The governor himself is saying that I did not break the assemblies. Elections are not required, but they are required to save the state. If there is a country, there will be democracy, and the Supreme Court should not interfere in political matters. The National Assembly and the Senate are present; the issue of elections should be taken here.

Meanwhile, former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via Skype. He stated, “The president does not have the authority to give the date of the election; the Election Commission has consulted with the Attorney General.” The Election Commission does not have the authority to issue the election schedule. The president has only the authority to announce the date of the general election. The Election Commission will consult with the Attorney General, and if the Attorney General recommends holding an election, the Election Commission will issue a schedule. The Election Commission has expressed reservations about the language of the president’s letter. In the Constitution, the Election Commission has no authority to give the date of the election. If the election date is fixed, then there is no budget problem. Pakistan’s Election Commission will not appeal to the Supreme Court.A political party can go to the Supreme Court on this issue.