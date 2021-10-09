LAHORE: Banking court on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case till October 30.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court.

On the occasion, the PML-N workers also gathered at the court and chanted slogans in favor of their leaders.

Previously, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented five boxes containing evidence against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in banking court during hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, the court asked FIA how much time it needs to complete the investigation.

Responding to that, FIA Director again accused the PML-N leaders of not cooperating in the investigation and said that the accused are even saying that they don’t have any knowledge of funds that were transferred to their personal accounts.

The director further informed the court that several bank accounts were opened on names of lower staff of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Responding to accusations of the agency, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was hurt by the statement of the FIA officer as his lawyers responded to all questions of the investigation agency.