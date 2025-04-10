With the major breakthrough in the money laundering case, the problems of the main accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, Armaghan, have increased as the Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court handed him over to the FIA ​​on physical remand.

FIA officials appeared before the Administrative Court at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail. The FIA ​​officials requested the court for physical remand to investigate Armaghan in the money laundering case.

The court asked the officials to approach the relevant court and directed them to obtain NOC there, after which a decision will be made whether to grant remand or not.

FIA officials appeared before the special Anti-Terrorism Court and requested that the relevant court issue NOC for the investigation of the accused Armaghan so that he can be remanded.

FIA officials said in the application that serious criminal cases have been registered against Armaghan, the accused is in the Central Jail on judicial remand by the relevant court, and information about international fraud needs to be obtained from the accused Armaghan.

He said that 154 million has been found, with this amount the most expensive cars and other valuables were bought and sold, the buying and selling was done through the accused’s associate Afnan Ashraf.

The application said that Armaghan had set up an illegal call center in 2018, established a call center in which 25 calling operators worked, these agents earned 300,000 to 400,000 dollars per month by defrauding people in the United States.

He further said that this money was transferred to AIDA Communication Private Limited, which was a US-based company, this company is registered in the name of Armaghan and Kamran Qureshi, evidence of this company’s involvement in money laundering has been found.

The application also mentioned crypto-currency, the accused bought the most expensive cars and paid for it with cryptocurrency.

The court has been requested to issue NOCs. The court has issued NOCs in 4 cases. The FIA ​​officials appeared before the court of Judicial Magistrate South No. 9 Shahzad Khawaja in the Judicial Complex along with these NOCs.

FIA officials, while seeking MOC in the ongoing case against Armaghan, said that the special court has given permission in this regard, which the local court also gave permission to.

FIA officials appeared before the administrative court with MOCs from the courts, while the jail authorities produced the accused Armaghan.

FIA officials requested physical remand of the accused Armaghan in the money laundering case and also presented the NOCs obtained from the relevant courts, on which the administrative court approved the FIA’s request for physical remand and handed over the accused Armaghan to the FIA ​​authorities on a 5-day physical remand.