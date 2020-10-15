ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that money launderers ruined Pakistan’s economy however, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has improved its condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed these views during a meeting with adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan in federal capital on Thursday.

PM Imran further said that those who looted nation’s wealth are now trying to get NRO. He said that Pakistan is headed in right direction. On the occasion, Babar Awan said that statements against state institutions are not in national interest in any case. He said that masses stand with their institutions and are also ready to defend them. The PM’s aide also briefed him on new legislation being tabled in next session of the parliament. NNI