SHUJA ABAD: On Thursday, armed robbers in ShujaAbad held a family hostage while looting the home of all its possessions.

According to the police, robbers broke into the home while the family was tied up, stole Rs. 1.3 million in cash, seven tolas worth of gold jewellery, many mobile phones, and other valuables.

The City Police Station has received a case, and legal action has been taken, according to the police.

The CCTV footage shows the thief performing the crime.

As per police sources, the car was readily stolen as evidenced by the video.

Five minutes after the car was stolen, the police were called. Further inquiries have reportedly been launched, according to police sources.