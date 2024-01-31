The State Bank of Pakistan made a wise choice in keeping its main policy at 22 percent in light of the unpredictable inflation outlook, currency risk, and political unpredictability. Under the $3 billion IMF bailout programme, the country has regained some economic stability, although the state of affairs is still unstable. Stated differently, the necessary conditions for a rate reduction are not met at this time. For example, the bank raised its forecast for inflation in the current fiscal year to 23–25 percent from its previous estimate of 20–22 percent because of regular and significant changes in administered energy prices. The bank said in its monetary policy statement on Monday that in addition to preventing a substantial drop in inflation expectations, the increase in energy costs has reduced the rate of inflation decline that was previously predicted. Despite the fact that food and core inflation have moderated in recent months as a result of the strict monetary policy stance bolstered by further fiscal austerity, declining global commodity prices, and increased domestic crop productivity and supplies, this is still the case. Additionally, it has changed its goal to reduce medium-term inflation to between 5 and 7 percent between June and September of 2025. Then, according to a report from the finance ministry, in the first half of this fiscal year, Pakistan’s fiscal deficit reached 2.3 percent of GDP, the highest level in three years. This was primarily due to an almost 64 percent increase in interest payments and defence spending over the previous fiscal year, despite strict budgetary controls, significant reductions in the development budget, and increases in tax and non-tax revenues. In a similar vein, the exchange rate has increased and the current account deficit has decreased by 77% to $0.8 billion over this time. But in order to attain this external stability, import restrictions and a halt to economic expansion at the expense of jobs must be implemented. A major shock that the fragile external recovery might not be able to handle is the escalating tensions in the Red Sea region, which have recently caused a spike in global freight costs and are endangering international commerce and commodity prices. The real interest rates are still rising.

for a 12-month period ahead of time, but in order to support a wider economic recovery, external account stability, and currency stability, the State Bank must withstand every pressure and temptation to change the current monetary policy until inflation drops below the current policy rate.