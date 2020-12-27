The two-time reigning world champion came from a game down to beat Tsuneyama Kanta as Okuhara Nozomi edged out Yamaguchi Akane.

After 11 months out due to injuries sustained in a car crash, Momota Kento claimed his third consecutive All Japan badminton title in Tokyo on Sunday (27 December).

The two-time reigning world champion admitted he was “too cautious” at the start of his final against world no.11 Tsuneyama Kanta, but came from behind to win 18-21, 21-12, 21-17.

In the women’s singles final, 2017 world champion Okuhara Nozomi won 22-20 in the decider against former world number one Yamaguchi Akane.

Momota “In the second and third games, I wanted to put all my feeling into it regardless of technique or tactics, and I think I willed myself to the win.

“The Thailand Open starts in the New Year and I’ll be able to play against players from overseas. I want to go there and show what I can do as the top Japanese player.

Momota committed to live “each day to the fullest” after car crash

Momota picks up where he left off

Back in January, hours after winning the Malaysia Masters, Momota was on his way back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when his car slammed into the back of a truck.

He escaped with minor injuries while the driver of his vehicle was killed.

After returning to training, the left-hander found he had double vision and required surgery repair a fractured eye socket.

The COVID pandemic saw the badminton tour wiped out after March’s All England Open giving Momota time to regain full fitness.

The 26-year-old told Olympic Channel recently that he felt no ill-effects following the accident, and he showed that in Tokyo.

He faced his toughest test in the final against Tsuneyama whose biggest win came in the 2018 Thailand Open.

Tsuneyama last beat Momota in the 2017 Canada Open, and took his compatriot to 16-16 in the final game.

But his form deserted him at the vital moment as Momota won four of the last five points to take victory.

The champion admitted, “This week, I hadn’t played for a long time so I was very anxious going into each match. But I think my game will start to return now that I’ve won this title.”