Momal Sheikh, the daughter of renowned actor Javed Sheikh, stated that Behroz Sabzwari’s comments regarding women’s dress should also be questioned.

When discussing women’s clothes in a podcast broadcast in December 2022, Behroz Sabzwari claimed that Pakistani men had radars and that they also closely observe women wearing burqas.

He continued by stating that there was nothing wrong with the fact that there were numerous motorcycles in Pakistan because not everyone had a car. However, he had also stated that it is incorrect for women to sit behind motorcycles in an improper manner.

Because they are so tight, he claimed that some ladies dress inappropriately.