THARPARKAR: A local court acquitted an accused in rape and suicide case of a teenage girl Momal Meghwar in this desert district of Sindh. Momal Meghwar, a teenage girl, had committed suicide in October 2020 in Thar.

The girl, said to be a gang-rape victim, ended her life by throwing herself in a deep well in village Dalan-Jo-Tarr near Chelhar town of Tharparkar. The Chelhar police had registered an FIR against Adam Dal and two others on the charges of raping the girl.

After the girl’s suicide, villagers claimed that the girl was raped by three people in the mid of July in 2019 and the accused in the case were out on the bail.

The court acquitted rape accused Adam Dal after the prosecution failed to prove the crime against him. The relatives of Momal Meghwar had claimed that the victim committed suicide after she was blackmailed by the accused.