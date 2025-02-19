The letter states that a judicial commission should be formed, Syed Ali Bukhari We will make him the Prime Minister by taking votes from the people, Qamar Zaman Kaira Mohsin Naqvi’s performance is in front of everyone, Khel Das

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of news paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat He said that It is a great pleasure to have a cricket match Congratulations to Mohsin Naqvi on this Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts for creating a conducive environment were appreciated, This is the biggest event in Pakistan, External teams came to Pakistan due to Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts, People’s attention has shifted towards Cricket has been revived in the country There are disputes among PTI members The Prime Minister is working for the country Business people are leaving our country The stock market has fallen. Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Syed Ali Bukhari PTI is the largest party in the country, Syed Ali Bukhari PTI founder is currently in jail, Our workers were tortured,

We were winning the election. This government is in form 47, Syed Ali Bukhari Everyone has read the letter written by the founder of PTI. The letter states that a judicial commission should be formed, Syed Ali Bukhari The founder of PTI is our leader, only he will be listened to, Whatever decisions are made in the committee are communicated to the founder of PTI, Syed Ali Bukhari There are always differences in the party, Syed Ali Bukhari We all stand with the founder PTI, Syed Ali Bukhari The differences are those that existed between Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Ali Bukhari There are differences, which were between Safdar Abbasi and the PPP, Syed Ali Bukhari They did not meet the founder of PTI during the negotiations, The government was his but he failed to arrange a meeting,

The government has failed in every field, We were the first to bring health cards, People don’t have enough bread to eat twice a day, The government says that inflation has decreased in the country, but they are all lying, Where have the prices of electricity and petrol reached in the country, They have turned the country into a laboratory, There are security issues in the country.Construction of roads is not development, PTI founder did not write this Qatari letter, PTI founder wrote this letter for the betterment of the country, Founder PTI is a popular leader, This government is Form 47, On November 26, they violently attacked our workers, We said that a judicial commission should be formed on November 26, but they did not agree,

Qamar Zaman Kaira.Bilawal Bhutto will be the next Prime Minister, We will make him the Prime Minister by taking votes from the people, We will try to ensure that Bilawal Bhutto becomes Prime Minister soon, We should all speak only after looking at the facts, Everyone has the right to speak.Bilawal Bhutto has no differences with Asif Ali Zardari, Differences are the beauty of democracy, Fawad Chaudhry can go to some extent, he has a harsh tongue It is their right to form an alliance, Tensions between the government and the opposition continue to rise, Alliance-makers will not be able to topple the government, Restoration of cricket in the country is a good thing,

This will improve the image of the country, MNA Muslim League-N Khel Das Mohsin Naqvi was elected by the people’s vote, Mohsin Naqvi’s performance is in front of everyone, Mohsin Naqvi is doing a good job. nMohsin Naqvi has been elected, Mohsin Naqvi is sitting in Pakistan Some PTI fugitives are sitting outside, Founder PTI and Usman Buzdar have sunk the ship