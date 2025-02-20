Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that he wants close cooperation with friendly countries in combating drugs.

Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Isa Al-Khatir met Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in ​​Islamabad. Issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting. Discussions were also held regarding the release of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Qatar. It was also agreed to increase mutual cooperation in combating drugs.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he has very close relations with Qatar. He will visit Qatar soon and meet his counterpart. A conference of Gulf countries on combating drugs will be held in Islamabad in April. The head of Qatar’s anti-narcotics department has been invited to participate in this conference. He wants close cooperation with friendly countries in combating drugs.

The Qatari ambassador invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Qatar. Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Isa Al-Khatir said that Pakistan is a brotherly Islamic country and attaches great importance to relations.