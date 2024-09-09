Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad late at night to review preparations for the Champions Cup.

Naqvi inspected the ground and the enclosures to assessing the arrangements made for the upcoming matches of the Champions One Day Cup. He also observed a practice session for the players.

During his visit, Naqvi instructed that the best possible arrangements be made for cricket fans, emphasising that after a long time, top players were set to play in Faisalabad.

Naqvi acknowledged Faisalabad’s love for cricket and expressed hope that the local fans would thoroughly enjoy the Champions Cup matches.

He also directed relevant authorities to make additional arrangements for the convenience of the spectators.

Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi provided a briefing on the arrangements for the Champions Cup at Iqbal Stadium.