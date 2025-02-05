BEIJING : Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday met with his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun.during his visit to Beijing, the meeting between Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the chinese counterpart lasted for two hours.during the meeting, cooperation was discussed for securing borders with paramilitary forces.

The conversation also covered the use of modern technology by police and paramilitary forces, and there was a detailed discussion on acquiring advanced equipment and technology for the police from China.the two sides agreed to further improve intelligence sharing, and also discussed cooperation with the National Police Academy.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the Joint Working Group meeting held in January. Naqvi stated that Pakistan would acquire modern technology and equipment for the police from China.Naqvi also extended an invitation to his chinese counterpart to visit Pakistan.