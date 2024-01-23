Mohsin Naqvi was approved to be appointed Chairman Management Committee Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, the caretaker prime minister has approved the appointment of Mohsen Naqvi.

Sources say that the caretaker prime minister has also appointed Mohsin Naqvi as a member of the Board of Governors of PCB.

Sources say that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Liaison will soon issue a notification for the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi.

It should be noted that Mohsin Naqvi is also the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab at the moment.

It should be noted that on January 19, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf resigned from the post.

Zaka Ashraf resigned from the post of Chairman PCB Management Committee and Member Board of the Governor