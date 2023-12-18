The well-known actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Mohib Mirza won the best acting award at Icon Awards 2023.

Mohib Mirza was awarded the Best Actor Award at the first edition of Drama Icon Awards 2023 for his role as Salim in the drama serial Razia, which creates awareness for the pursuit of education in society.

Sharing photos with the award on social media, the actor expressed his happiness and said, “My drama serial ‘Razia’ has been awarded with 8 awards. I am grateful that my work has been appreciated.

Mohib Mirza also thanked the judges of the award show and appreciated co-star Momal’s work, writing that Saleem was incomplete without her performance, missing her at the event.