DUBAI: Indian cricket team’s experienced fast bowler Mohammed Shami showed a brilliant performance against Bangladesh in the first match of the Champions Trophy, taking 5 wickets and restricting the opposing team to a total of 228.

When Bangladesh started batting in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 and India’s first match at the Dubai Stadium, the batsmen were in a hurry to return to the pavilion from the beginning, in which Mohammed Shami played a prominent role.

During this brilliant performance, Mohammed Shami became the fastest bowler to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket for India, depriving Ajit Agarkar of this record.

Mohammed Shami, who returned to the Indian team after a long absence due to injury, crossed the milestone of taking 200 wickets in the 104th ODI match of his career.

Earlier, Ajit Agarkar had set this record for India in 133 matches, Shami is the eighth bowler to take 200 wickets in ODI cricket for India.

34-year-old Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami took the third wicket in the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in the form of Jakir Ali, who scored 68 runs, and with that wicket he also set the record of 200 wickets in ODIs.

Mohammed Shami is second in the world in achieving this record after Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who achieved this honor in 102 matches.

Shami has set the record of completing 200 wickets in the world in terms of balls, Mohammed Shami took 5,126 balls to take 200 wickets, while Mitchell Starc made this record after taking 5,200 balls.

He has also achieved the distinction of taking the most wickets for India in ICC 50-over international events (World Cup and Champions Trophy) with 60 wickets. Previously, this honour was held by Zaheer Khan who took 59 wickets, Javagal Srinath has taken 47 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja has taken 43 wickets.