Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batsman for Pakistan, will have an MRI scan to establish the severity of the injury he got during the match against India on Sunday. In the Asia Cup group stage encounter, Pakistan destroyed the Indian team by five wickets after a tense match Friday night.

Despite having a leg injury, Mohammad Rizwan’s magnificent innings laid the stage for victory.Mohammad Rizwan got 71 runs off of 51 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, but the player was uneasy because when he went to retrieve the ball, his leg was in excruciating pain.

Despite being in pain, the wicketkeeper batsman continued to play. Rizwan will now get a precautionary MRI scan today, according to the PCB (Monday). Sources claim that Rizwan travelled directly from the stadium to a hospital after the game.