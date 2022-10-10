The International Cricket Council (ICC) selected Mohammad Rizwan as its Player of the Month for September 2022 as a result of his recent outstanding performances.According to an ICC press release, Rizwan, the top T20I batter in the world, defeated competition from young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and legendary Indian spinner Axar Patel, both of whom had months to remember.

“Mohammad Rizwan was in outstanding shape in September, turning in some scorching performances in T20Is. The No. 1 T20I batter in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Player Rankings maintained his dominance in the game’s shortest format. After receiving the honour, a jubilant Rizwan declared: “I would want to thank Almighty Allah and express my deepest happiness to everybody who made it possible for me to get this award.

“I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of my teammates since they made things simple for me. Your confidence is raised by these accomplishments. I am satisfied with my performance, and I want to continue it in Australia.He stated that he wanted to devote this honour to the Pakistanis who have been impacted by floods and climate change.

According to the ICC, Rizwan scored seven hundreds in the ten games he played last month.Two 70+ scores against India and Hong Kong in the Asia Cup marked the beginning of his month. As the leading run-scorer and with another fifty at the end of the competition, Pakistan was unsuccessful at the very last hurdle.

In the first five Twenty20 Internationals of the seven-match series against England, Rizwan amassed four scores of 60+ to aid his team in taking a 3-2 lead. Even though he played one fewer game, he still finished the series with the most runs, scoring 316 runs at an average of 63.20 and a speed of 138.60.