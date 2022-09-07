On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan finally ended his captain’s more than 1,000-day streak of holding the top spot in the T20I rankings.After his unwavering performance at the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Rizwan has garnered 815 points, up 19 points, in the most recent rankings posted on the ICC website.

Rizwan has gathered the most runs in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifty-scores in three games.The tournament’s opening match against India saw Pakistan’s opener score fifty against both Hong Kong and India, as well as 43.As of September 7, Babar, who is now ranked below Rizwan, had held the top spot for 1,155 days of his career.

However, his lengthy reign came to an end following an unremarkable run of results at the Asia Cup.Aiden Markram of South Africa has moved up to position three with 775 points, and Suryakumar Yadav of India has fallen to position four. Suryakumar had a chance to be the top batter but was unable to deliver, unlike Rizwan.

As Pakistan plays several critical games in the next weeks to ensure their spot in the tournament final, Rizwan will need to continue to perform well to maintain his position.