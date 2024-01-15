Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan won an important honor in the T20 International.

Pakistan T20 team vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan has overtaken former captain Muhammad Hafeez to become Pakistan’s most six-hitting batsman in T20 Internationals.

Rizwan achieved this feat in the second T20 match against New Zealand. He has hit 77 sixes in total in 87 T20 matches for Pakistan.

Earlier, the batsman who hit the most number of sixes for Pakistan in T20I was Muhammad Haif with 76 sixes.

Apart from this, former captain Shahid Afridi has also hit 73 sixes in T20 Internationals.

It should be noted that in the second match of the series of five T20 matches, New Zealand defeated Pakistan and took a two-zero lead in the series.

Chasing the target of 195 runs set by New Zealand in Hamilton, the Pakistani team was bowled out for 173 runs and Pakistan suffered a defeat by 21 runs.